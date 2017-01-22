It’s time to eradicate ISIS’, Trump tells CIA

President Donald Trump of U.S. has told the Criminal Investigative Agency (CIA) that it is time to eradicate the Islamic State (ISIL) terrorist group from the face of the earth”. Trump, made the remarks at the CIA headquarters on his first full day in the office, also also told the intelligence agencies that he was…

The post It’s time to eradicate ISIS’, Trump tells CIA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

