I’ve no intention of leaving APGA —Obiano

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, yesterday, debunked the rumour that he is planning to dump his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for another political party, saying he would seek re-election on the platform of APGA in this year’s governorship election in the state.

This came as a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Okwuchukwu Okafor, said the governor has failed the state in general and the Anambra North that produced him.

Obiano, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Strategic Communications and Legislative Matters, Prince Oliver Okpala, described the rumoured defection as a figment of the imagination of the opposition, which could only be consigned to the rumour mill where it belonged.

Describing APGA as a party that had brought so much dividends of democracy to Anambra people, Okpala said the rumour that Obiano was in talks with another political party with a view to jump ship was a calculated attempt to cause disaffection and confusion among the governor’s teeming supporters.

According to him, the fruits of the APGA-controlled government were there for all to see, adding that he would continue to champion the APGA cause.

Besides, he said Obiano did not need to dump APGA or join another political party to be re-elected as his giant developmental strides and gigantic footprints already dot the entire Anambra State.

Obiano has failed Anambra North—PDP stalwart

But the PDP chieftain, Chief Okafor, who spoke with journalists in Awka, said it was really embarrassing and shocking that most of the promises made by the governor during his electioneering campaign are still promises almost three years into his administration.

He said the governor has kept mute about his promises to the people only to come up again to start telling the same old stories he told three years ago.

“Honestly, if it is in other clime, the governor will not need anybody to tell him to pack his load and quietly run out of the Government House the moment he finished his first tenure.

“He told the good people of Anambra State that his administration would have zero tolerance for potholes on the roads in the state. Today, we all know that his administration is very much at home with roads most of which have become death traps.

“Obiano told his local government people that the airport project would take off in the first half of his administration but today, it is only birds that are flying in the proposed airport site and he is now promising to do it in his second tenure. The unfortunate thing is that few months to another election, the governor and his agents are still telling us stories of MoU and plans, and claiming that four years is not enough.”

Okafor said the PDP was already shopping for a good material from Anambra North senatorial zone to clear Obiano’s mess in office.

