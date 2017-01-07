Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ivorian woman arrested with Sh10 million worth of heroin at Mombasa airport – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ivorian woman arrested with Sh10 million worth of heroin at Mombasa airport
The Star, Kenya
Danho Aude-Bertille detained at Moi International Airport Mombasa after she was arrested with Sh10 Million heroin, January 7, 2017. /ELKANA JACOB. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. An Ivorian woman has been arrested at the Moi …
Ivorian woman arrested at Mombasa airport with Sh10m heroinThe Standard (press release)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.