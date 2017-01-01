Ivory Coast Frustrate Jose Mourinho Over Eric Bailly

Manchester United Manger Jose Mourinho is frustrated with Ivory Coast after they refused to delay Eric Bailly’s African Nations Cup departure by a mere 24 hours.

The Red Devils asked the Ivory Coast to allow the centre-back to join the squad 24 hours late but their appeal fell on deaf ears, meaning the 22-year-old is likely to be missing for at least a month.

Manchester United will now be without Eric Bailly against West Ham on Monday as the defender heads to the Africa Cup of Nations.Bailly returned to United’s starting XI in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, and Mourinho was hoping he would be available to take on West Ham on Monday as well.

“Bailly is leaving — he goes to the national team,” Mourinho said. “He has to be with them on Jan. 2. We asked them for him to be on Jan. 3 but they refused, so he cannot play against West Ham.

“With these kind of decisions they are controlling every second, so for sure they are going to win the African Cup. I know I lose Bailly for a month so I’m going to have Smalling, Rojo, Jones … three players for eight matches.”

