Ivory Coast Looking To Retain AFCON Trophy, Says Kalou

Salomon Kalou is really hoping Ivory Coast can retain the trophy they claimed two years ago at Equatorial Guinea.

The 31-year-old veteran striker, who once played for Chelsea has 83 caps to his name and 28 goals for his country.

The Hertha Berlin forward is proud that he will be able to defend The Elephants’ honour at the 2017 tournament and hopes that his country won’t have to wait as long as last time to get their hands on more winners’ medals.

“I think we are very fortunate to go and defend, with honour, trophies for our country. We love to wear the shirt,” he told Goal . “So let’s do it and I am looking forward to it because we have a great team with potential to keep our trophy.

“I can’t wait to go and do it. It took a long time to get it last time so let’s hope this next one comes sooner. Gabon is a beautiful country with beautiful cities and beautiful people so I’m excited.

“I believe that our team can have an great tournament and I have no doubt that we will be fully prepared to retain the trophy when the time comes.”

Ivory Coast opened their 2017 campaign against Togo on Monday, with a 0-0 draw edging them out of the blocks in Group C.

