Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa


RFI

Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students
Yahoo News
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast police fired teargas on Monday to disperse pupils and students protesting at government ministries in the main city, Abidjan, as nationwide strikes intensified, police and a senior union official said. Ivory Coast
