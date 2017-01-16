Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students – Yahoo News
|
RFI
|
Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students
Yahoo News
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast police fired teargas on Monday to disperse pupils and students protesting at government ministries in the main city, Abidjan, as nationwide strikes intensified, police and a senior union official said. Ivory Coast …
Côte d'Ivoire vice-president takes office aimd army discontent
Ivory Coast VP Duncan sworn in
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG