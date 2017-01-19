Iwobi enjoys gig with girlfriend

Nigeria international and his model girlfriend Clarisse Juliette were among fans at the Rae Sremmurd gig on Wednesday night.

The band famed for kicking off the Mannequin Challenge global phenomenon played to a sold-out O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

The Dailymail reports that Juliette, is quickly becoming one of the more famous WAGs at Arsenal, posted a picture of the pair on her Instagram account showing Iwobi giving her an adoring gaze as their young love continues to flourish.

Meanhwile, Alex relationship has been enjoying rapid rise since making his Premier League debut against Swansea in October 2015.

