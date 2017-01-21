Iwobi needs games to fulfil his potentials -Henry

Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry believes the team presently don’t need West Ham rebel Dmitri Payet as Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi has the potentials to be like the Frenchman in a not too distant future.

Payet went on strike in his bid to force a move away from West Ham to Marseille but there are reports that Arsenal could step in and snatch the 29 year old who joined West Ham 18 months ago. A claim manager of Arsenal Arsene Wenger has denied.

Henry who works as pundit for Sky Sports believes Wenger is right when he said Arsenal are in no need for a player like Payet, citing Iwobi as one player who could play at same level like Payet if given time.

” I don’t think Arsenal need a player like Payet at the moment. They have Iwobi who could be like Payet in few years time, he has been good for Arsenal playing through the middle”, Henry said on Sky Sports.

” Iwobi needs games to fulfill his potentials and signing a player like Payet could limit his playing time, and it could spell doom for his development”.

