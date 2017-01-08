Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player of The Month Award For December – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player of The Month Award For December
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for Arsenal Vitality Player of the Month for December. Iwobi's nomination was confirmed on Arsenal's website on Sunday. Other players also nominated are Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex …
