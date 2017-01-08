Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player of The Month Award For December – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Iwobi Nominated For Arsenal Player of The Month Award For December
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for Arsenal Vitality Player of the Month for December. Iwobi's nomination was confirmed on Arsenal's website on Sunday. Other players also nominated are Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex …
Iwobi, Iheanacho express delight over CAF awardsDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.