Iwobi, Pogba In EPL Team Of The Week – Complete Sports Nigeria

Iwobi, Pogba In EPL Team Of The Week

Iwobi, Pogba In EPL Team Of The Week
Super Eagles and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was included in the English Premier League Team of the Week compiled by facts and statistics football website whoscored.com. Iwobi was in Arsenal's starting 11 against Crystal Palace and scored the second …

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

