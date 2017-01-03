Pages Navigation Menu

Coquelin: 2017 Will Be Iwobi’s Year – Complete Sports Nigeria

Complete Sports Nigeria

Coquelin: 2017 Will Be Iwobi's Year
Iwobi has made 16 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals so far. He was on target against Stoke City and Crystal Palace. Also, he has featured in this season's UEFA Champions League (scoring one goal) and English Football League Cup.
