Iwobi scores as Arsenal climbs to third on EPL table

Alex Iwobi on Sunday got the sitter for Arsenal to ensure that the Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 and move them up to third place on the English Premier League (EPL) table. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Arsenal lost ground in the title race with defeats by Everton and Manchester City, and began this game in fifth place following Tottenham’s win at Watford. Oliver Giroud’s incredible scorpion kick in the 17th minute had earlier set Arsenal on the way to a victory over Crystal Palace.

