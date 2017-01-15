J Nicks, US DJ Who Said Nigerians ‘Can’t Speak English’ Apologises

Following the outrage from Nigerians after American radio personality, J Nicks aka Stuey Rock referred to them as people who cannot speak English and don’t know where Atlanta is, during an interview with hip-hop group Migos, the DJ has come out apologetic. Nicks posted a video on Instagram via his account to address the issue, admitting …

