Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

J Nicks, US DJ Who Said Nigerians ‘Can’t Speak English’ Apologises

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the outrage from Nigerians after American radio personality, J Nicks aka Stuey Rock referred to them as people who cannot speak English and don’t know where Atlanta is, during an interview with hip-hop group Migos, the DJ has come out apologetic. Nicks posted a video on Instagram via his account to address the issue, admitting …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post J Nicks, US DJ Who Said Nigerians ‘Can’t Speak English’ Apologises appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.