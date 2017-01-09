Pages Navigation Menu

Jackson Kibor weds new lover Yunita as he pushes to divorce 2nd wife Josephine – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Jackson Kibor weds new lover Yunita as he pushes to divorce 2nd wife Josephine
The Star, Kenya
Politician Jackson Kibor, 86, with his third wife Yunita during an outing following their wedding two weeks ago. /COURTESY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Politician Jackson Kibor, 86, has married his 40-something-year-old lover just …
