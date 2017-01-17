Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office via CNN – KPRC Houston
|
KPRC Houston
|
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via CNN
KPRC Houston
BEAUFORT, South Carolina (CNN) – Kamiyah Mobley spent the first 18 years of her life raised by her kidnapper, police say — and she had no idea. She didn't know her so-called mother had actually posed as a nurse and snatched her from a Florida hospital …
Plenty of questions to answer about woman accused of stealing baby 18 years ago
Father Who Raised Kidnapped Florida Infant for 18 Years Speaks Out: 'She's Still My Child'
Man speaks out after discovering daughter he raised was not his
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG