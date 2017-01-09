Jaguar takes the late Poxi Presha’s daughter for shopping as she joins high school – SDE Entertainment News (satire) (press release) (blog)
Jaguar takes the late Poxi Presha's daughter for shopping as she joins high school
Musician Jaguar is well-known for his good deeds, recently having constructed a bridge for slum dwellers. This has led some to deduce that the Warrior singer is intending to vie for a political seat. Jaguar recently took the daughter of the late …
