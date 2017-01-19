Pages Navigation Menu

Jake Livermore Set To Have West Brom Medicals As Hull City Accepts £10 Million Bid

Posted on Jan 19, 2017

Jake Livermore is on his way to the West Midlands to undergo a medical before his proposed move to West Brom.

360Nobs understand personal terms have yet to be agreed, but West Brom are hopeful the deal will be completed before lunchtime tomorrow, so Jake Livermore would be available for the game at home to Sunderland.

Hull City accepted a bid of around £10m for the midfielder this morning.

Hull have reluctantly agreed to sell Livermore after Albion’s second bid was deemed too good to turn down.

The strugglers were initially holding out for £15million but the money invested will go towards squad strengthening, as Marco Silva bids to save the club from relegation

