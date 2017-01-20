JAMB Introduces New Surveillance Method (CCTV Cameras) To Curb Exam Malpractice In 2017
The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has noted that candidates, who will be writing the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, should be ready to take the examination under the surveillance of Closed Circuit Television Cameras. Oloyede who stated this in Abuja said that the measure is …
The post JAMB Introduces New Surveillance Method (CCTV Cameras) To Curb Exam Malpractice In 2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG