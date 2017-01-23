JAMB, NYSC collaborate to check malpractice by corps producing institutions

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are partnering to curb malpractice by corps producing institutions in the country.

To this end, the two organisations are set to constitute a bilateral committee to check the abuse of processes by students and prospecting corps members producing institutions in the country.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure, said this when Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, paid him a courtesy visit at the NYSC Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

The visit followed a complaint by the NYSC management to JAMB alleging irregularities in the process of mobilisation of corps members.

The NYSC had urged JAMB to revise the window of post-graduation regularization by introducing measures that will make it impossible for institutions to abuse the process.

The director-general said the committee would look into issues of mutual concern between both organisations to ensure that only those duly registered were mobilised for youth service.

Oloyede, who confirmed the abuse, noted that the board had taken drastic measures to address the challenges.

“One major issue we are addressing now is regularisation of admissions. The board has designed a template for all candidates who needed to be regularised and they must complete this online.

“After completing the forms online, a candidate will print an indemnity form which must be endorsed by his or her Vice-Chancellor or Registrar and submitted to the state JAMB office.

“This is to ensure that only genuinely admitted candidates are regularised.

“On no account will the board collect the indemnity form through a proxy or applicant,” the registrar said.

He disclosed that from the last quarter of 2016, the board received 953 applications for change of date of birth but it approved only 77.

He said 68 applications were received for change of state and local government areas, but only 39 applications were approved.

“We received 518 applications for correction of name. But we approved only 423,” he said.

Oloyede called for a tripartite meeting of JAMB, NBTE and NYSC to address some irregularities, stating that it is unfortunate that some institutions are sending part-time graduates for mobilisation.

