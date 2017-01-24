Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB, NYSC Move To Check Malpractices By Corps Producing Institutions

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the National Youth Service Corps are partnering to curb malpractice by corps producing institutions in the country. To this end, the two organisations are set to constitute a bilateral committee to check the abuse of processes by students and prospecting corps members producing institutions in the country. The …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post JAMB, NYSC Move To Check Malpractices By Corps Producing Institutions appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.