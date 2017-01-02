JAMB Registrar Debunks Fraud Case

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has reacted to allegations of fraud levelled against him, calling the perpetrators, liars.

This is even as he threatened legal action against who he described as the authors of the campaign of calumny against him and their willing collaborators.

The registrar who waxed religiously quoting copiously from the Holy Koran, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja through the Board\’s head, Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said he took the approach to react to his accusers based on three reasons.

‘The first count is one wouldn’t bite a dog simply because a dog has bitten one. The second is that as the issue was claimed to have been reported to the EFCC, which has the means to take the right course of action after establishing the prima facie of the case brought before it.

‘The third is the need to twart the satanic objective of distracting me from a national assignment which they protested but failed’‎.

He, however, explained that the Pension Act of 2004 provided that 7.5 per cent of emoluments should be deducted from staff salaries and remitted into their pension accounts with Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs).

He said most universities , including UNILORIN based the calculation on basic salary and transport allowance as this was the case between July 2004 and December 2006 before he became vice-chancellor.

“I know no PFA and if salaries were deducted and saved in employees’ account, I would not be the beneficiary.”

