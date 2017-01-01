JAMB registrar, Oloyede, reacts to fraud allegations, says petitioners are liars
“I have never in my life collected bribe, inflated contracts, extorted anyone…”
The post JAMB registrar, Oloyede, reacts to fraud allegations, says petitioners are liars appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG