JAMB Registrar Tasks CLE, NYSC To Respect Law Regarding NOUN Graduates
The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has called on all agencies of the Federal Government, especially the Council for Legal Education (CLE), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to respect the provisions of the law and stop the discrimination against graduates of the National Open University of …
