JAMB Registrar tasks CLE, NYSC to respect law regarding NOUN graduates

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has called on all agencies of the Federal Government, especially the Council for Legal Education (CLE), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), to respect the provisions of the law and stop the discrimination against graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Oloyede said this yesterday at the 6th Pre-Convocation Lecture of the Open University held in Abuja. It would be recalled that for some years now, the Council for Legal Education has denied law graduates of NOUN, admission into law school, arguing that the Open University was a part time programme. Opposing arguments by the vice chancellor of NOUN, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, that the Open University was a full time programme, as well as the intervention by the National Universities Commission (NUC), under immediate past executive secretary, Professor Julius Okojie, failed to get the CLE to yield.

Likewise, the NYSC has allegedly refused to mobilise graduates of the Open University for the one year national service on same argument.

Professor Oloyede said yesterday, that the agencies are taking the law into their hands. He enjoined them to take the matter to the National Assembly, rather than deny the graduates their rights either into law school or into the NYSC programme.

According to him, those who are castigating the Open University are ignorant, and the NUC should call them to order.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

