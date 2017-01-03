JAMB Unveils New Guidelines For 2017 UTME | Requirements To Start A CBT Centre

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled new guidelines that would help to curb the fraudulent practices in the examination system ahead of 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The guidelines should also be firmly held by both the existing and intending CBT Centre owners.

Here are the guidelines below:

Minimum 15 inches flat screen Computer monitor for desktop or 17 inches for laptop.

The computer systems must be connected to a robust computer server with a capacity to carry 250 systems concurrently.

All the computer systems must be linked together on Cable Local Area Network topology (LAN). (Wireless Computer connection is not allowed).

Adequate security and minimum of five (5) technical personnel and one network engineer

Availability of back-up power supply (power generating set of minimum 40kva for a centre with 250 systems; 60 kva for 350 systems and 100kva for above 350 systems) and UPS/ inverters that can carry all systems for a minimum of two (2) hours.

 The centre must be adequately fenced.

Provision must be made for a holding room or reception facility e.g canopy with chairs, etc.

The centre must not be in shared premises such as cinema hall, shopping mall, market, etc.

Availability of adequate and functional air-conditioners and lighting.

Provision of up to date Antivirus and all the systems must be virus free.

Minimum of Windows 7 or higher version of windows operating system.

IP Camera (CCTV) is compulsory for all CBT centers (Specification to be given by JAMB).

