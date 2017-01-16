James Doesn’t See Warriors As Rivals Ahead Of Match At Oracle Arena

LeBron James has played against the Golden State Warriors in the last two NBA finals, but still doesn’t see them as rivals for the Cavaliers.

The two teams recently played on Christmas day, with the Cavaliers securing a tight 109-108 victory over the western club.

“I don’t think we have a rival in our game today,” James said after Cavs practice Sunday, a day before Cleveland will meet Golden State again for the second of two regular-season meetings. “We’ve had two great Finals appearances the last two years, but I had the same with San Antonio when I was in Miami. We weren’t rivals. And I think I played those guys more, so I wouldn’t look at it as rivals.”

However, he praised the league leading Warriors, who are 34-6 so far this season.

James said Golden State has “been the best team the last couple years, last three years.”

“They’re a great team, a hell of a team, probably one of the best teams ever assembled, and they’re going to continue to get better and better as the season goes along,” said James.

