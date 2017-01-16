Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

James Milner: What did Liverpool midfielder say to Mike Oliver? – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
James Milner: What did Liverpool midfielder say to Mike Oliver?
Daily Star
JAMES MILNER quizzed ref Mike Oliver on whether he'd punished Wayne Rooney for a rash tackle yesterday. 0. By Jack Wilson / Published 16th January 2017. James Milner GETTY. James Milner took a hard tackle from Wayne Rooney. Half-time sub …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.