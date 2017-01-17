James Ward-Prowse Urges Southampton Not To Get Distracted

James Ward-Prowse has warned Southampton must not be distracted by the speculation surrounding defender Jose Fonte’s future at St Mary’s.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move away from Southampton after handing in a transfer request earlier in January.

“Jose [Fonte] is a massive figure within the dressing room but he’s also a top professional,” Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports News HQ.

“It has not really been a distraction because we as a group know it’s a situation between Jose and the club. It is something that will get resolved sooner rather than later but we know we have massive games coming up.

“We have not been in the best form lately, we have a massive game in the EFL Cup semi-final and we haven’t got time to be distracted.”

The post James Ward-Prowse Urges Southampton Not To Get Distracted appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

