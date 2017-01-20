Jamie Redknapp: Arsenal Can’t Afford To Lose Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal can’t afford to let Alexis Sanchez leave – they need to pay up and give him a new contract, says Jamie Redknapp.

“Every now and again a club faces a big problem and that big problem for Arsenal right now is Alexis Sanchez’s contract situation,” he told Sky Sports.

“He’s their best player, the one every club would want. His work ethic is second to none, too. Arsenal can’t afford to lose him. On the pitch, he’s their top scorer. Their talisman.

“But off the field, his departure would also send out the wrong message to players Arsenal are trying to sign. They want to come to the club because it’s one of the best in the world but also because of players such as Sanchez who are there.

“His exit would give players like Mesut Ozil reason to question whether the club is going in the right direction, too – and an excuse to consider their own future.”

The post Jamie Redknapp: Arsenal Can’t Afford To Lose Alexis Sanchez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

