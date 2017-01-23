Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jammeh: $11 million missing in Gambian treasury

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

The former ruler of the Gambian, Yahya Jammeh has been accused of stealing $11million (500m dalasi) in the past weeks before going into exile.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jammeh was accused of flying out luxury cars by Mai Fatty, the Adviser to the New President, Adama Barrow.

 

The post Jammeh: $11 million missing in Gambian treasury appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.