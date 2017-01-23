Jammeh: $11 million missing in Gambian treasury
The former ruler of the Gambian, Yahya Jammeh has been accused of stealing $11million (500m dalasi) in the past weeks before going into exile.
Jammeh was accused of flying out luxury cars by Mai Fatty, the Adviser to the New President, Adama Barrow.
