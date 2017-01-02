Jammeh accuses Buhari, ECOWAS leaders of declaring war on Gambia
Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh, has accused the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, of declaring war against his country for refusing to step down. Jammeh, who chided ECOWAS for putting forces on the alert, has vowed to stay in power despite losing a December 1 election to rival, Adama Barrow. Recall that Marcel de […]
