Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jammeh asks Buhari, others not to come to Gambia on Wednesday

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

yahya-jammeh

Embattled President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has warned the high Level ECOWAS mediation mission led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari against coming to Banjul, the Gambian capital on Wednesday for peace talks. He asked them to instead come on Friday. President Buhari, who is leading the mediating team alongside Mr. John Mahama, the immediate […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jammeh asks Buhari, others not to come to Gambia on Wednesday

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.