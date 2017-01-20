Jammeh asks for extension of deadline for him to leave power

Gambia’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh has asked the West African bloc ECOWAS for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4 p.m. local time (16;00 GMT), government sources said on Friday.

Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh, witnesses said.

It was not clear whether Jammeh intended to step down.

The post Jammeh asks for extension of deadline for him to leave power appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

