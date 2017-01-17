Jammeh Begs Sirleaf, ECOWAS To Allow Supreme Court Decide His Future (WATCH)
The President of the Gambia Yayha Jammeh has pleaded with chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ellen Sirleaf to allow the Gambia Supreme Court determine his fate. In a telephone conversation with Sirleaf, who is part of the ECOWAS mediation team to resolve the impasse, Jammeh urged Sirleaf to allow the…
The post Jammeh Begs Sirleaf, ECOWAS To Allow Supreme Court Decide His Future (WATCH) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG