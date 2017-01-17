Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh declares State of Emergency in Gambia

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

yahya-jammeh-1

President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has declared a 90-day State of Emergency in the country, 24 hours before his tenure officially ends. In his televised announcement, Jammeh decried “extraordinary” foreign interference in his country’s politics. He also stated that “any acts of disobedience to the laws The Gambia, incitement of violence and acts intended […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

