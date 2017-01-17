Jammeh declares State of Emergency in Gambia
President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia has declared a 90-day State of Emergency in the country, 24 hours before his tenure officially ends. In his televised announcement, Jammeh decried “extraordinary” foreign interference in his country’s politics. He also stated that “any acts of disobedience to the laws The Gambia, incitement of violence and acts intended […]
