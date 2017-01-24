Jammeh denies leaving Gambia with looted cash on Tinubu’s plane
Former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has denied that he left the country with stolen money. According to a BBC report, he took $11million cash after he lost the December 1 election to Adama Barrow. Following a meeting with Guinean President Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz on Saturday, Jammeh left […]
Jammeh denies leaving Gambia with looted cash on Tinubu’s plane
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG