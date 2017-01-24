Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh denies leaving Gambia with looted cash on Tinubu’s plane

Posted on Jan 24, 2017

Former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, has denied that he left the country with stolen money. According to a BBC report, he took $11million cash  after he lost the December 1 election to Adama Barrow. Following a meeting with Guinean President Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz on Saturday, Jammeh left […]

