Jammeh finally agrees to step down
Longtime Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has finally agreed to step down as the president of the West African country, paving way for the internationally recognised president Adama Barrow to take over the reins.
Barrow confirmed the development on Twitter.
I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia
— Adama Barrow (@adama_barrow) January 20, 2017
Barrow was sworn in on Thursday at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal after Jammeh refused to recognise the result of the election that terminated his 22-year hold on power.
This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG