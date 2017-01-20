Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh finally agrees to step down

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Longtime Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has finally agreed to step down as the president of the West African country, paving way for the internationally recognised president Adama Barrow to take over the reins.

Barrow confirmed the development on Twitter.

Barrow was sworn in on Thursday at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal after Jammeh refused to recognise the result of the election that terminated his 22-year hold on power.

 

