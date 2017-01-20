“Jammeh has agreed to relinquish power and leave the country” – President Barrow

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated president Yahya Jammeh has stepped down. Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh agreed to relinquish power and leave the country.” Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president. He […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

