Jammeh has our ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ – Army chief

Gambia’s Chief of Defense Staff, Lt. Gen. Ousman Badgie, says President Yahya Jammeh has the ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ of the army. ‘‘May I please seize this opportunity to also renew to Your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces to Your Excellency, the Government and People of…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Jammeh has our ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ – Army chief appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

