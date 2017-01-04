Jammeh has our ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ – Army chief
Gambia’s Chief of Defense Staff, Lt. Gen. Ousman Badgie, says President Yahya Jammeh has the ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ of the army. ‘‘May I please seize this opportunity to also renew to Your Excellency the assurance of the unflinching loyalty and support of The Gambia Armed Forces to Your Excellency, the Government and People of…
The post Jammeh has our ‘unflinching loyalty and support’ – Army chief appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG