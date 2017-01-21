Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh leaves Banjul today, ECOWAS forces await briefing

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Gambia, World | 0 comments

Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh will now leave Banjul on Saturday with President Alpha Conde of Guinea, to begin a new life in exile. This followed Friday’s final peace move by Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz. The two West African leaders travelled to Banjul to persuade the long ruling Jammeh to leave…

