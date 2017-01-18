Jammeh: Nigerian troops, warship storm Gambia
Nigeria soldiers will on Wednesday arrive at a base of the Economic Community of West African States troops in Senegal to ensure that President Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia steps down on Thursday, January 19. Similarly, Nigerian warship, NNS UNITY is heading for the coast of The Gambia to join the operation. Nigerian Air Force, […]
Jammeh: Nigerian troops, warship storm Gambia
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG