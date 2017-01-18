Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh: Nigerian troops, warship storm Gambia

Nigeria soldiers will on Wednesday arrive at a base of the Economic Community of West African States troops in Senegal to ensure that President Yahya Jammeh of the Gambia steps down on Thursday, January 19. Similarly, Nigerian warship, NNS UNITY is heading for the coast of The Gambia to join the operation. Nigerian Air Force, […]

