JAMMEH: Nigerian Warship Heads To Gambia

MyNaijaInfo.com

NIGERIAN Warship Sails To GAMBIA. Nigeria’s latest warship, the NNS Unity, is sailing towards The Gambia ahead of possible military intervention over President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to accept election defeat and step down when his term expires on Thursday. A Nigerian military source tells the BBC that the patrol vessel is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana after leaving from the commercial caital, Lagos. The initial aim is to put on a show of force rather than to launch an attack. ALSO READ: How Army Mistakenly Bombed IDP Camp, Kills Two IDPs Senegal is preparing ground troops ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The Gambia’s tiny army is no match for the regional powers. In recent years, President Jammeh has been promoting his loyalists, including army chief Ousman Badjie, to ranks beyond their competence. This has further downgraded its military capabilities. The regional body, Ecowas, has sad that military intervention will be a last resort to bring an end to the political deadlock in The Gambia. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has been leading mediation efforts to persuade Mr Jammeh to hand power to former estate agent Adama Barrow, who won the 1 December election. Also, Outgoing Gambian President Yahya Jammeh declares 90-day state […]

The post JAMMEH: Nigerian Warship Heads To Gambia appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

