Jammeh: President’s wife, children flee Gambia

Wife of President Yahya Jammeh and his children have reportedly fled The Gambia as Adama Barrow was sworn into office in Dakar, Senegal.

Zeinab Suma Jammeh, wife of President Yahya Jammeh’s and his children have reportedly fled The Gambia as regional forces move into the country.

It was gathered that following the actions of the Nigerian Air Force and the Senegalese troops to forcefully evict the 51-year-old President from office, Jammeh’s family had fled the country.

In the same vein, Gambians and tourists were also seen leaving the country in droves as the ECOWAS and the African Union had threatened to stepped in if Jammeh did not to quit power.

Reports also revealed that the Banjul airport was also chaotic as many people struggled to board planes to fly out of the country.

Already, at least 26,000 people have reportedly fled Gambia to Senegal fearing unrest, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday, citing Senegalese government figures.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

