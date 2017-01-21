Jammeh set to leave Gambia for Equatorial Guinea – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Jammeh set to leave Gambia for Equatorial Guinea
YNaija
Former leader of The Gambia, Yayha Jammeh is expected to leave the country aboard a Mauritanian aircraft for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Saturday. “I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG