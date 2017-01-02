Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh shuts Gambian opposition radio

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The authorities in The Gambia have shut down a popular radio station critical of long-serving ruler Yahya Jammeh. Intelligence agents ordered Teranga FM’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union. This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Mr Jammeh rejected defeat in the 1 December poll.

