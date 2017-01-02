Jammeh shuts Gambian opposition radio
The authorities in The Gambia have shut down a popular radio station critical of long-serving ruler Yahya Jammeh. Intelligence agents ordered Teranga FM’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union. This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Mr Jammeh rejected defeat in the 1 December poll.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
