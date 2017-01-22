Jammeh: The Deal Nigeria’s Jonathan Could Have Signed Before Conceding Defeat [DETAILS]

Nigerian online newspaper Sahara Reporters says it has obtained elaborate details of a deal signed by former Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh, before agreeing to step down on January 21.

According to the report, the deal, which spared the tiny West African country military action threatened by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), had major input from ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) as well as Presidents Mohammed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania and President Alpha Conde of Guinea. It followed the failure of initial mediation efforts by leaders of ECOWAS member countries.

Reacting to the details of the deal, a supporter of Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan who did not want to be named told SIGNAL on Sunday Jammeh’s deal was the smartest political maneuver in the African continent in recent times, wondering why Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan failed to sign such a deal before he rushed to relinquish power to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It baffles me how Jonathan willingly gave over power just like that despite evidences that the election that brought Buhari in was massively rigged. Why did he rush to concede defeat? Look at what Jammeh, the President of small Gambia has done. Just look at how he negotiated a smart deal with ECOWAS, the AU and the UN to ensure that nothing happens to him outside power. In the case of Nigeria, there was much more at stake for the Jonathan administration to bargain with, but he handed over power just like that knowing fully well that the incoming President was on a vendetta mission to rubbish him and his government. I’m so disappointed. But I hope we are all learning”, the concerned Jonathan supporter said.

According to reports, a major highlight of the Jammeh deal was the declaration by ECOWAS to halt any military operations in The Gambia for the sub-regional body to continue the pursuit of the peaceful and political resolution of the crisis.

To facilitate a peaceful and orderly transition and transfer of power and the establishment of the new government of President Adama Barrow, it was recommended that Mr. Jammeh should temporarily leave The Gambia on 21 January.

However, ECOWAS, the AU, and the UN made a commitment to work with the new Gambian government to pave the way for Mr. Jammeh’s return to The Gambia at any time he chooses in line with international human rights legislations and his right as a Gambian citizen and former president.

Similarly, ECOWAS, the AU, and the UN promised to ensure that countries that elect to host Mr. Jammeh and his family during the temporary exile period are not made to endure harassment, intimidation, sanctions and sundry pressures.

Since the peaceful transfer of power by Jonathan to Buhari, close aides of Jonathan, including his wife and other family members are being hounded by agents of the Nigerian government over allegations of corruption.

Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser to ex-President Jonathan has been in detention in the custody of Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Security Services (DSS) for months despite an ECOWAS court ruling ordering his release.

Former Ministers Bala Mohammed, Musiliu Obanikoro, former presidential campaign spokesperson Femi Fani-Kayode and former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati are among officials of the Jonathan administration who have been arrested and detained by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of graft.

Under the Buhari administration, no corruption case involving the administration of former president Jonathan has been concluded or any court convictions secured.



