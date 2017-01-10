Jammeh to receive Buhari’s delegation Friday

President Yahya Jammeh of The Gambia will receive the High Level ECOWAS mediation team led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The delegation had on Monday resolved to visit Jammeh on Wednesday towards ensuring violence-free handover of power to the President-elect, Adama Barrow, on January 19.

Buhari is mediating in the crisis alongside Mr. John Mahama, the immediate past president of Ghana.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said the shift in date will not prevent the delegation from realizing the ECOWAS mandate and goals.

The statement reads: “President Buhari reiterated the appeal on Monday by ECOWAS leaders that the Gambian leaders do everything they can to douse the tension in the West African country, which has led citizens to leave the country due to political uncertainty.

“The Nigerian leader said ECOWAS is committed to the resolution of the crisis through inclusive dialogue with respect to the constitution and the will of the people of Gambia.”

The post Jammeh to receive Buhari’s delegation Friday appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

