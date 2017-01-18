Jammeh: Troops amass near Gambia border

Senegalese troops amassed at the border with Gambia as the clock ticked down on Gambian President Yahya Jammeh’s time in office and with the inauguration of his successor due Thursday. The soldiers had arrived at the Senegalese border town of Karang, while the Nigerian Air Force deployed fighter jets and troops to Senegal ahead of a likely military intervention in Gambia, where the post-election political crisis was escalating. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) pledged to send troops to ensure a peaceful transition of power after the bloc failed in repeated attempts to convince Jammeh to cede power.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

