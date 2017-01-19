Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh: W/African troops enter Gambia

Military forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) crossed from Senegal into Gambia, hours after President Adama Barrow was sworn into office, the African Press Agency reported Thursday. Long convoys of military vehicles with armed soldiers entered the troubled nation through the border town of Karang, resident Abdoulie Bah told dpa. The troops are expected to search for long-term ruler Yahya Jammeh, who refuses to give up power despite losing the Dec.

