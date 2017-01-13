Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh writes petition to block Barrow’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Political Party of Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh, filed a request on Friday with the Supreme Court for an injunction aimed at blocking the swearing in of his rival. Jammeh lost an election last month and has refused to accept his defeat. The question of whether Gambia can install opposition figure Adama Barrow as president…

